May 06, 202509:31 am

What's the story

Japanese Defense Minister General Nakatani has extended full support to India after the recent Pahalgam attack.

The solidarity expression came after he met with India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday.

The two condemned all forms of terrorism and emphasized increased global cooperation to combat cross-border threats.

They reaffirmed their commitment to bolstering the defense and security pillars of their bilateral "special strategic and global partnership."