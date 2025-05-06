Japan offers 'full support' to India in fight against terrorism
What's the story
Japanese Defense Minister General Nakatani has extended full support to India after the recent Pahalgam attack.
The solidarity expression came after he met with India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday.
The two condemned all forms of terrorism and emphasized increased global cooperation to combat cross-border threats.
They reaffirmed their commitment to bolstering the defense and security pillars of their bilateral "special strategic and global partnership."
Terrorism concerns
Singh highlights Pakistan's role in promoting terrorism
Singh denounced Pakistan's institutional policy of nurturing cross-border terrorism by state and non-state actors.
He urged a collective front against terrorism and "state-sponsored actions that perpetuate it."
The Indian side stressed that "everyone needs to be mindful of the fact that terrorists coming out of terror training factories in Pakistan" have unleashed attacks in several nations.
Pakistan's recent test of the 450km Abdali ballistic missile system was also discussed as a reckless, escalatory, and provocative move.
Japan's position
Japan's unwavering stance against terrorism
Nakatani reiterated that terrorism cannot be justified under any circumstances and said Japan was determined to fight this menace along with the international community, including India.
He also expressed hope that relevant countries act responsibly for peace and stability in South Asia.
This comes amid the backdrop of concerns over China's role in facilitating a covert network that has helped Pakistan and North Korea bolster their nuclear and ballistic missile arsenals.
Defense collaboration
Strengthening defense ties and industrial cooperation
India and Japan have a strategic alignment on China's aggressive expansionist moves in the Indo-Pacific. They, along with other 'Quad' nations, the United States of America, and Australia, have openly expressed intent to deter coercion in the region.
The two countries conduct various joint military exercises, including the Malabar naval exercise, the Dharma Guardian exercise, JIMEX between navies, and Veer Guardian between air forces.
They also agreed to enhance industrial cooperation in automation and AI.