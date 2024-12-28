Summarize Simplifying... In short A 28-year-old Australian woman, Morton, has been diagnosed with 'suicide disease', or trigeminal neuralgia, a condition causing severe facial pain likened to continuous electric shocks.

The disease, affecting the trigeminal nerve, is usually caused by a blood vessel compressing the nerve near the brainstem, but no specific cause has been found in Morton's case.

Despite the high cost and uncertain success of her ongoing treatment, Morton remains hopeful and plans to advocate for others suffering from the same condition.

Trigeminal neuralgia is often called the 'suicide disease'

What is 'suicide disease' that 28-year-old Australian woman diagnosed with

By Snehil Singh 03:55 pm Dec 28, 202403:55 pm

What's the story 28-year-old Australian woman Emily Morton has been diagnosed with a rare and excruciating condition called trigeminal neuralgia or the "suicide disease." The disorder first started manifesting three years ago as what appeared to be a toothache but soon progressed into severe facial pain. Despite multiple medical consultations, her condition went undiagnosed until recently when she was diagnosed with atypical trigeminal neuralgia.

Personal ordeal

Morton's struggle with 'suicide disease'

Morton described her pain as feeling like "electric shocks" triggered by any contact with her face. Speaking to news.com.au, she likened the experience to a non-stop dental procedure, saying it felt like "having a dentist drill into every single one of your teeth 24/7." According to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, trigeminal neuralgia affects about 150,000 people every year, most commonly those over 50.

Medical explanation

Understanding trigeminal neuralgia and its causes

Trigeminal neuralgia affects the trigeminal nerve, which carries sensation to the face and head. According to the Cleveland Clinic, it usually occurs due to compression of the nerve by a blood vessel close to the brainstem. Other causes may include multiple sclerosis or tumors pressing against the nerve. In Morton's case, however, no particular cause has been identified despite extensive testing.

Current treatment

Morton's ongoing treatment and advocacy plans

Currently, Morton is receiving a revolutionary procedure, MRI-guided focused ultrasound treatment in Australia. The technique targets the Thalamus in the brain to disrupt pain signals but only provides a 50-50 chance of relief. It costs over $40,000, not covered by Medicare. Despite the challenges, Morton stays hopeful and plans to advocate for others like her.