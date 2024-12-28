Summarize Simplifying... In short Japan's Prime Minister's official residence, the Kantei, has a history of violent uprisings and ghostly tales, including the assassination of a Prime Minister in 1932.

Kantei was completed on March 18, 1929

Haunted legacy or bloody history: Inside Japan PM's official residence

By Snehil Singh 02:41 pm Dec 28, 2024

What's the story Japan's PM Shigeru Ishiba has expressed his desire to shift to the Sori Daijin Kantei, the official residence famed for its architectural beauty and historical importance. But the residence is just as notorious for its ghostly reputation owing to violent military uprisings that occurred within its walls. The Kantei was completed on March 18, 1929, as part of an initiative launched after the Great Kanto Earthquake on September 1, 1923, caused severe damage to central government ministry buildings.

Architectural legacy

Kantei's design and haunting history

The Kantei's design, covering around 5,200 square meters, was conceived by Muraji Shimomoto of the Building Division of the Ministry of Finance's Facility Management Department. Shimomoto credited American architect Frank Lloyd Wright for inspiration but noted that it "was not an imitation of Wright's work; rather, I would say it was built in the Wright style." The residence quickly became a symbol for Japan's political leadership but also saw some of its most tumultuous moments.

Haunting incidents

Violent uprisings and ghostly tales at the Kantei

The Kantei's haunted reputation can be traced back to two key events. The first was the May 15 incident in 1932 when Prime Minister Tsuyoshi Inukai was assassinated by 11 young naval officers within its walls. Four years later, Imperial Army officers attempted a coup in what is known as the February 26 incident. This violent history has birthed tales of hauntings with rumors of ghostly apparitions—often men in military uniforms—wandering around the residence.

Ghostly encounters

Former residents share eerie experiences at the Kantei

Former Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori reportedly saw ghosts in the residence, while Yasuko Hata, wife of former Prime Minister Tsutomu Hata, described an "eerie and oppressive presence" during her time there. These accounts have fueled speculation that the spirits of those who died during the uprisings still haunt its halls. Amid these chilling tales, several leaders chose to live elsewhere for various reasons.

Spiritual cleansing

Renovations and exorcism at the Kantei

To allay both practical and symbolic fears, the Kantei was extensively renovated from 2002-2005. The 8.6 billion yen ($75.8 million) project sought to modernize the facility while retaining its unique architectural features. Reports also suggest a Shinto exorcism was performed during this period to cleanse the site of its rumored spirits. Despite this, superstition continued to loom over the residence with no permanent occupant for nearly a decade further fueling the belief it was haunted or inauspicious.

Skeptical residents

Recent occupants dismiss ghostly rumors at the Kantei

In December 2021, Fumio Kishida became the first prime minister in nearly a decade to stay at the Kantei. He dismissed concerns about ghosts, saying he had not seen any and that he slept well. Now, Ishiba has said he would be willing to embrace its history, saying "I'm not particularly afraid."