'Pahalgam attack united all...it's beginning of end of terror': Omar
What's the story
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has said that every part of the country, from north to south and from east to west, came together to condemn the heinous Pahalgam attack.
Abdullah was speaking at a special session of the J&K assembly, where he read out the names of victims of this terror attack claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba.
Mass protests
Public protests against Pahalgam massacre
Abdullah praised the public response to the Pahalgam attack, saying people had come out on their own to protest all over Jammu and Kashmir.
"None of us support this. It has hollowed us from within... From Kathua to Kupwara, there is hardly any town or village where people have not come out of their homes to condemn this attack."
The CM also said he was sorry for failing to protect tourists during the incident.
Remembering the fallen
Abdullah honors heroism amidst tragedy
"Being the host, it was my duty to send the tourists back safely. I couldn't do it. I do not have the words to seek an apology," the CM said.
Abdullah also paid homage to Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a pony rider who died trying to save tourists in the attack.
"Adil without bothering about his life, saved many tourists. He laid down his life. Instead of fleeing, he decided to save them," said Abdullah.
Abdullah's stance
Call for decisive action against terrorism
The CM also reiterated he won't use this tragedy to press for statehood from the Centre.
Instead, Abdullah asked authorities to "punish the guilty, show them no mercy but don't let innocent people become collateral damage."
In a rare display of unity between the opposition and treasury benches, the BJP welcomed Abdullah's response.
BJP's Sunil Sharma denounced the terror attack and complimented the CM for convening an all-party meeting and Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather for summoning a special session.
Twitter Post
Assembly observed 2-minute silence to pay tributes the victims
The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly observed a two-minute silence to pay tributes the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, condemning the incident that shook the nation. pic.twitter.com/kf7QF4G7X7— Sunil Sharma (@Sunil_SharmaBJP) April 28, 2025
Counter-terrorism measures
Authorities demolish properties linked to terror suspects
The NIA has now taken over the investigation into the case. Security forces have also stepped up operations to find those behind the attack on tourists at Baisaran meadow on April 22.
Authorities have started demolishing properties of terror suspects, including Zakir Ahmad Ganie's in Kulgam and LeT commander Shahid Ahmad Kuttay's in Chotipora, Shopian.
The houses of Adil Hussain Thoker (alias Adil Guree), Asif Sheikh in Awantipora, and Ahsan Sheikh in Pulwama were also destroyed.