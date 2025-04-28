'Pakistan will split, Balochistan will be new country': Goa CM
What's the story
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has hinted that Pakistan is on the verge of division due to Balochistan's fight for independence.
Sawant made the predictions at a recent event of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers.
He also assured them that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would take revenge on Pakistan for the Pahalgam attack on April 22.
Population contrast
Sawant compares India's growth with Pakistan's insularity
Sawant pointed out the contrast between India's increasing population of Muslims and Pakistan's decreasing population of Hindus.
"Muslims stayed back in India after Partition, and we have since seen their population increasing."
He reiterated India's secular character: "We are a secular country. Hindus, Muslims, and Christians maintain communal harmony and stay together peacefully in the country."
Balochistan's struggle
Sawant refers to Balochistan's independence movement
Sawant traced the history of divisions in the region, right from India's partition to the creation of Bangladesh in 1971.
He hinted at yet another division, with the emergence of a new nation called Balochistan.
This comes amid tensions between Balochistan, Pakistan's largest province, and Islamabad over forced annexation claims by the Baloch insurgents.
Political commentary
Sawant criticizes Congress for tolerating terrorism
Sawant slammed the Indian National Congress for its tolerance toward terrorism, which he said resulted in the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s.
He accused them of putting their interests above national concerns during their almost six-decade-long rule.
On the contrary, he praised PM Modi's approach, saying, "Modi is not like them... he won't tolerate."
He also said that three Pakistani nationals, who were staying in Goa on a short-term visa, have already left the country.