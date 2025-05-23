Punjab AAP MLA arrested in fraud case
What's the story
Raman Arora, a 54-year-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Jalandhar Central, was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Friday.
He was taken into custody after an eight-hour-long questioning session and a raid at his residence.
The investigation centers around allegations of cheating and extortion involving fake Nagar Nigam notices.
Arora's arrest comes just days after the state government withdrew his security cover of 14 gunmen.
Anti-corruption stance
Chief Minister Mann reiterates 0 tolerance for corruption
The decision to withdraw his security had surprised Arora, who said he wasn't informed about the reasons behind it.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reiterated the government's zero-tolerance policy toward corruption in a video message, saying, "No mercy upon the corrupt."
This arrest makes Arora the third AAP MLA to face action from the Vigilance Bureau in three years, following arrests of former health minister Dr. Vijay Singla and Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta for separate corruption cases.
Investigation details
Vigilance Bureau's investigation into Arora's alleged involvement
The Vigilance Bureau's probe into Arora's alleged involvement was triggered by complaints against former assistant town planner Sukhdev Vashisht.
Vashisht was arrested last week for allegedly extorting money from individuals and issuing bogus notices with Arora's patronage.
"Despite 70% of building maps in the area having been approved by the MC, Vashisht refused to clear files unless bribes were paid. He demanded ₹30,000 a file to process the case," the VB said.
Files
VB confiscates files
If they didn't pay bribes, Vashisht issued threats, including sealing buildings, the complainants alleged.
"During interrogation, Vashisht admitted he issued 350 notices to stakeholders from April 2022 to March 2025. The notices are under investigation due to the huge proceeds of crime," an official said.
The VB confiscated files related to permissions given for change of land use and authorizations granted to residential colonies in Jalandhar Central and West assembly constituencies over the past two years.