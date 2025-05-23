What's the story

Raman Arora, a 54-year-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Jalandhar Central, was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Friday.

He was taken into custody after an eight-hour-long questioning session and a raid at his residence.

The investigation centers around allegations of cheating and extortion involving fake Nagar Nigam notices.

Arora's arrest comes just days after the state government withdrew his security cover of 14 gunmen.