How light-hearted wedding photo turned into nightmare for Ajit Pawar
What's the story
Vaishnavi Hagawane, the daughter-in-law of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rajendra Hagawane, died by suicide this month allegedly over harassment for dowry by her husband and in-laws.
Her husband, Shashank Hagawane; mother-in-law Lata; and sister-in-law Karishma have been arrested on charges of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide after her parents filed a complaint.
Her father-in-law Rajendra and his elder brother-in-law Sushil, were also arrested on Friday while trying to flee the city.
Accusations
Allegations of dowry demands and domestic violence
Vaishnavi's parents alleged that they had given 51 tolas (595 gm) of gold, silver, and an SUV to her husband's family during the wedding.
However, they claimed Vaishnavi was being pressured to bring ₹2 crore more for land purchase.
They also alleged she was physically tortured before her death and hinted at possible murder.
Vaishnavi's body was found hanging in a room on May 16.
Gift controversy
Controversial wedding gift sparks debate
Now, a photo of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar handing over a Toyota Fortuner key to Vaishnavi and Shashank at their wedding has gone viral.
The image has drawn criticism as netizens argue that presenting such an expensive dowry is illegal. Others said he was promoting the practice.
NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule has demanded a judicial inquiry into the case, calling it "extremely painful."
"If such educated families are involved in dowry deaths, then where is Maharashtra heading?" she questioned.
Twitter Post
Photo from wedding
वैष्णवी कस्पटे-हगवणेच्या हुंड्यात लग्नाच्या वेळी तिचा नवरा शशांक हगवणेला महागडी फॅार्च्युनर कार देण्यात आली. त्या अंदाजे ४५ लाख किमतीच्या फॅार्च्युनरची चावी तत्कालीन विरोधीपक्ष नेते(वि.स.) अजित पवार यांच्याहस्ते वधू-वरास देण्यात आली. याचा अर्थ तिथेच अजित पवारांनी हुंडा प्रथेला… pic.twitter.com/8XTMeYhlSG— Ashish Jadhao (@ashish_jadhao) May 21, 2025
Baby
Baby handed over to woman's family
Vaishnavi's 10-month-old boy was returned to her parents on Thursday afternoon.
According to HT sources, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis personally intervened in the case.
On Thursday morning, he reportedly phoned Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner Vinoy Kumar Choubey and instructed him to locate the child and guarantee that Vaishnavi's custody was returned to her parents.
According to the bereaved family, the baby was in the care of one Nilesh Chavan, a friend of Shashank.
Trouble
Father, son expelled from NCP
Chavan allegedly threatened Vaishnavi's relatives with a gun when they came to take the child.
"We went to the flat where the baby was kept. A young man with a firearm refused to hand him over and told us to leave. We were frightened and helpless," Vaishnavi's uncle Uttam Bhairat was quoted as saying by HT.
Both Vaishnavi's father-in-law and his son Sushil have been expelled from the NCP by Pawar.