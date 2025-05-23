What's the story

Vaishnavi Hagawane, the daughter-in-law of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rajendra Hagawane, died by suicide this month allegedly over harassment for dowry by her husband and in-laws.

Her husband, Shashank Hagawane; mother-in-law Lata; and sister-in-law Karishma have been arrested on charges of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide after her parents filed a complaint.

Her father-in-law Rajendra and his elder brother-in-law Sushil, were also arrested on Friday while trying to flee the city.