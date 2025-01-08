What's the story

The Assam Police have busted an interstate human trafficking racket, rescuing two minor girls and arresting nine people.

The operation lasted over a week and covered two states. It was launched on December 29 after the girls went missing.

Tinsukia Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nitisha Jagtap said an FIR was lodged at Tinsukia police station on the same day.