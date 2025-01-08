Assam Police busts interstate human trafficking racket; rescues 2 minors
What's the story
The Assam Police have busted an interstate human trafficking racket, rescuing two minor girls and arresting nine people.
The operation lasted over a week and covered two states. It was launched on December 29 after the girls went missing.
Tinsukia Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nitisha Jagtap said an FIR was lodged at Tinsukia police station on the same day.
Investigation progress
Initial arrests and discovery of minors' location
"On December 29, an FIR was lodged at Tinsukia police station and we immediately arrested two accused persons. But the girls were still missing and after further investigation, it was found that they were taken to Arunachal Pradesh," Jagtap said.
The arrested persons include Suraj Bhumij, Vishal Barman, Cheetah Barman, Nishita Bhumij, Phulumani Goyala, Biren Taid, Pankaj Doley, Raju Tide, and Udip Sharma.
Successful rescue
Rescued minors lead to further arrests
While some of these suspects were nabbed in Assam, others were caught in Arunachal Pradesh.
One girl was rescued from Itanagar on January 2, while the other was rescued from Naharlagun.
DSP Jagtap said the arrests were made on the basis of information given by the rescued girls and confirmed the existence of a human trafficking racket.