What's the story

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced a new "cashless treatment" scheme for road accident victims in India.

Under the initiative, the government will bear medical expenses up to ₹1.5 lakh for seven days if the incident is reported to the police within 24 hours.

In hit-and-run fatalities, an ex gratia payment of ₹2 lakh will be given to the families of the deceased, he said.