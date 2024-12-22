Summarize Simplifying... In short Delhi's air quality has plummeted back to 'severe' levels due to reduced wind speeds, with areas like Jahangirpuri and Wazirpur recording alarming AQI levels.

In response, the Centre's air quality panel has enforced stage 4 restrictions, banning most trucks and mandating hybrid learning for certain students.

Despite a forecast of light rain offering temporary relief, dense fog and cold waves are expected to persist, exacerbating the pollution situation. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The IMD recorded a minimum temperature of 8°C

Delhi's air quality back to 'severe' category, cold wave continues

By Snehil Singh 10:41 am Dec 22, 202410:41 am

What's the story Delhi's air quality index (AQI) once again worsened to the "severe" category with a reading of 427 recorded at 7:00am on Sunday. PM2.5 was the major pollutant responsible for the alarming situation, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a minimum temperature of 8°C, adding to the cold wave conditions in the city.

Pollution surge

Reduced wind speeds exacerbate Delhi's pollution woes

The city's air quality had improved last week, slipping to the "very poor" category. However, a drop in wind speeds since last Sunday has led to a drastic decline in air quality. On Saturday, the 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 370, under the "very poor" category. Alarming AQI levels were recorded in several parts of Delhi on Sunday morning, including Jahangirpuri (441), Wazirpur (434), and Bawana (432).

GRAP response

Stage IV restrictions implemented amid severe pollution

In light of the rising pollution, the Centre's air quality panel for Delhi-NCR last Monday enforced GRAP 4 restrictions. Under stage 4, trucks entering Delhi will be banned, with the exception of those transporting critical goods or services and vehicles powered by LNG, CNG, electric, or BS-VI diesel. Hybrid learning, combining online and offline modes, would also be mandated for students in Classes VI to IX and XI in Delhi and districts like Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Weather forecast

Dense fog and cold wave to persist in Delhi

The IMD has forecast light rain or drizzle on Monday, which could offer some temporary respite from the severe pollution. However, dense and moderate fog is likely on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with minimum temperatures around 8°C. On Saturday morning, Nehru Nagar recorded an AQI of 434 as a thick blanket of smog covered parts of Delhi and adjoining areas like Noida and Gurugram.

Pollution peak

'Severe plus' air quality recorded at multiple monitoring stations

Friday's average AQI also remained in the "severe" category at 429. 14 monitoring stations recorded AQI above 450, which is classified as "severe plus." PM2.5 continued to be the most dominant pollutant during this period. The maximum temperature on Friday was slightly warmer than normal at 23°C with high humidity levels of 70-95%, which aggravates the effects of air pollution and breathing difficulties.