Video: Light post collapses on stage, nearly hitting DMK MP
What's the story
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP A Raja had a close shave when a stage light fell on his microphone in Tamil Nadu's Mayiladuthurai on Sunday.
The incident happened when he was speaking at a function organized by the Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (DMK) to celebrate Chief Minister MK Stalin's birthday and the party's legal win in the Governor matter.
The heavy stage light, mounted on steel rods, toppled due to gusts when Raja was speaking.
Twitter Post
Video of incident
VIDEO | Tamil Nadu: DMK MP A Raja (@dmk_raja) had a miraculous escape when a light stand fell due to strong winds when he was addressing a public gathering in Mayiladuthurai last evening.#TamilNaduNews— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 5, 2025
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/GQmwdSdya4
Quick reaction
Video captures Raja's swift escape from falling light
A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows Raja quickly dodging the falling metal frame on the podium.
A commotion followed on and off the stage. After the unexpected development, Raja and other party leaders rushed off the stage.
The place was soon vacated as heavy rain started pouring down in the Mayiladuthurai area, ripping banners and scattering chairs.
Weather disruption
Adverse weather conditions bring event to premature end
The worsening weather made the crowd disperse, ending the event abruptly.
The meeting was chaired by district secretary and legislator Nivedha Murugan and attended by senior DMK leaders, including Minister for Backward Classes Welfare, Siva Meyyanathan.
In spite of the unexpected incident and bad weather, no injuries have been reported.