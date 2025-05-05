What's the story

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP A Raja had a close shave when a stage light fell on his microphone in Tamil Nadu's Mayiladuthurai on Sunday.

The incident happened when he was speaking at a function organized by the Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (DMK) to celebrate Chief Minister MK Stalin's birthday and the party's legal win in the Governor matter.

The heavy stage light, mounted on steel rods, toppled due to gusts when Raja was speaking.