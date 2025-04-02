What's the story

EV Velu, Minister for PWD, informed the state assembly that toll plazas in Tamil Nadu continue to collect tolls after their tenure expired because of certain amendments to rules and regulations.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) amended rules to allow the continued operation of 13 toll plazas in Tamil Nadu that had exceeded their toll collection tenure.

That being said, the state government is actively working to eliminate toll plazas operating against the rules, Velu added.