Why expired toll plazas are still operational in Tamil Nadu
What's the story
EV Velu, Minister for PWD, informed the state assembly that toll plazas in Tamil Nadu continue to collect tolls after their tenure expired because of certain amendments to rules and regulations.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) amended rules to allow the continued operation of 13 toll plazas in Tamil Nadu that had exceeded their toll collection tenure.
That being said, the state government is actively working to eliminate toll plazas operating against the rules, Velu added.
Operational challenges
Total 77 toll plazas in Tamil Nadu
Velu revealed that the state has 77 toll plazas, including those that are still collecting beyond their collection period.
However, he said it was difficult to close them as MoRTH had revised the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, which allowed the continued operation of expired toll plazas.
The minister explained that the funds collected from these plazas are necessary for the upkeep and improvement of roads and for repairing hotspots and black spots on national highways.
Fee increase
Toll fee hike concerns raised by former minister
Former minister Dindigul C. Srinivasan voiced his concerns against a recent toll fee hike effective from April 1, terming it exorbitant and a financial burden on the common man.
He particularly pointed out the Thirumangalam toll plaza's location, just 500 meters from the corporation limit, as a violation of rules.
Srinivasan also quoted DMK's election promise of removing toll plazas located on the outskirts of urban local bodies in Tamil Nadu.
Commitment
State government committed to removing urban toll plazas
Addressing concerns, Minister Velu assured that the state government is committed to removing toll plazas near city limits.
He said the state has already written to the Union Government and discussed it with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on the matter.
"We will continue our efforts to remove toll plazas located close to city limits," Velu said, reaffirming the government's commitment to addressing concerns.