'Ek din-Ek gully': Serbian man cleaning Indian streets draws praise

A Serbian man has taken it upon himself to clean one street in India every day for a week, ahead of the country's 79th Independence Day on August 15. The initiative, dubbed "seven-day challenge," started earlier this month with the aim of inspiring civic responsibility among locals. By Day 3 , videos emerged showing him sweeping streets and collecting garbage while engaging with residents about cleanliness.

Information 'Stop pointing fingers, take action' In one of his posts, man wrote: "As long as it's outside my house, it's not my problem. This is the attitude of most people in India. Once this changes, the country will change. Stop pointing fingers, take action, and you will see the difference."

Online reaction Some users felt embarrassed while others praised his efforts His actions have sparked a debate on social media, with some users feeling embarrassed and others praising his efforts. One user wrote, "Such a shame that guests are cleaning our home while we call ourselves Vishwaguru," while another said, "The effort this man is putting in should put our municipal bodies to shame." Some users also criticized bystanders for recording videos instead of helping.