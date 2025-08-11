New routes to IGI Airport open on August 16 India Aug 11, 2025

From August 16, getting from Noida to IGI Airport will take only about 20 minutes—down from the usual two hours.

This big change comes with the opening of Urban Extension Road-2 (UER-2) and the Delhi stretch of Dwarka Expressway, both set to make airport trips way faster and cut down on traffic jams in western Delhi and the NCR.