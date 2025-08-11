New routes to IGI Airport open on August 16
From August 16, getting from Noida to IGI Airport will take only about 20 minutes—down from the usual two hours.
This big change comes with the opening of Urban Extension Road-2 (UER-2) and the Delhi stretch of Dwarka Expressway, both set to make airport trips way faster and cut down on traffic jams in western Delhi and the NCR.
What are the new routes?
UER-2 is a new outer ring road with 4 to 6 lanes connecting Alipur (on the Delhi-Chandigarh Highway) straight to Mahipalpur near IGI Airport, passing through spots like Mundka, Bakkarwala, Najafgarh, and Dwarka.
The upgraded Dwarka Expressway links Kherki Daula toll plaza to Shiv Murti near Mahipalpur.
Together, these roads mean quicker commutes and less fuel wasted for anyone heading across northern or western Delhi.