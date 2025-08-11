Delhi's stray dog problem: MCD says can't meet SC demands India Aug 11, 2025

Delhi's got a big stray dog problem, and the Supreme Court recently ordered the city to step up—sterilize more dogs and build permanent shelters.

But the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) says it just doesn't have enough facilities or resources to make this happen right now.

With only 20 sterilization centers for around six lakh stray dogs, they're way behind on what's needed.