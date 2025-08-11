Delhi's stray dog problem: MCD says can't meet SC demands
Delhi's got a big stray dog problem, and the Supreme Court recently ordered the city to step up—sterilize more dogs and build permanent shelters.
But the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) says it just doesn't have enough facilities or resources to make this happen right now.
With only 20 sterilization centers for around six lakh stray dogs, they're way behind on what's needed.
Former vet explains the numbers
Former MCD vet Dr. VK Singh points out that even at full capacity, Delhi can only handle about 1.25 lakh sterilizations per year—far short of the 4.5 lakh needed.
The Supreme Court also wants CCTV-monitored shelters set up fast and thousands of strays captured from sensitive areas to prevent rabies and bites, especially among kids and older people—but with current limits, these goals look tough to meet anytime soon.