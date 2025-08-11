Next Article
Karnataka: Man, 2 friends cut up mother-in-law's body, dump it
In Tumakuru district, Karnataka, a dentist named Dr Ramachandrappa S was arrested along with Kiran KS and friend Satish KN for murdering his mother-in-law, Lakshmi Devi (42).
Her body was found dismembered into 19 pieces and dumped in plastic bags along a roadside on August 7.
The police say the trio confessed to killing her and cutting up the body to hide evidence.
Police piecing together the crime
Police are still piecing together exactly how the crime unfolded and each person's role.
Investigators believe the motive was Ramachandrappa's suspicion about Devi's character, which he felt embarrassed him socially.
Authorities are continuing their search for more evidence and working to understand every detail behind this disturbing case.