West Bengal: Headmaster arrested for sexually harassing girl students
A headmaster in East Midnapore, West Bengal, was arrested on Monday after students and parents accused him of sexually harassing girl students.
Debdulal Das was confronted at school over months of alleged inappropriate behavior, leading to his arrest.
Police have started investigating after receiving several complaints.
Students, parents demand action
About 100 students and parents came together to demand action, with a Class 9 student sharing that girls from classes 8 and 9 had struggled to stop the misconduct until now.
The incident has sparked concern about student safety in schools across the state and shown how powerful it can be when a community stands up together.