Banda teacher dances to Bollywood song in classroom, video goes viral
A teacher from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Jaspura, Banda, is making headlines after a clip of her dancing to "Sanchi Kaho" during school hours went viral.
Many people online felt the video was out of place for a classroom setting, and it quickly stirred up conversations about what's okay for teachers to share on social media.
Teacher says video was for family
The school authorities have started an official inquiry. The teacher has been asked to explain herself and says the video was just meant for her family—not for public attention.
This whole situation highlights how tricky it can be for educators to balance personal expression with their professional image, especially when social media is involved.