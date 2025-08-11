Next Article
Families of victims in AI crash seek flight data access
After the Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025—which killed 242 people onboard and 19 on the ground—victims' families are demanding complete access to flight data.
The Boeing 787-8 went down just minutes after takeoff, with only one survivor.
Over 60 families have filed a case in the US
Over 60 families have filed a case in the US, asking for unedited cockpit voice and black box recordings.
They argue that India's official report confirms both fuel cutoff switches were flipped right after takeoff but doesn't explain why.
Their lawyer, Mike Andrews, is meeting families in Gujarat and says full data is needed to understand the crash and prevent future Boeing 787 accidents.