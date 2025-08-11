Next Article
Army chief calls Hamas terrorist organization; UN doesn't list it
General Upendra Dwivedi, India's Army Chief, has officially called Hamas a terrorist organization—a first for any Indian military leader.
He made the announcement at IIT-Madras on a Sunday, bringing India's position closer to countries like the US and UK.
Just so you know, the UN still doesn't list Hamas as a terror group.
Shift in India's approach to counter-terrorism
This move signals a clear shift in India's approach to counter-terrorism.
Until now, India avoided labeling Hamas because of tricky West Asian politics. But after reports of Hamas joining anti-India activities in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir earlier this year, India decided it was time to take a stand.
This could impact how India deals with West Asia and global terrorism going forward.