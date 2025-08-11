Gurugram, Faridabad traffic restrictions for I-Day celebrations: All you need

Heavy vehicle ban in Faridabad too

Faridabad's got similar rules—Badarpur Border and NH-19 will see heavy vehicle bans from 10pm on August 12 to 2pm on August 13 for rehearsals, and again from late night August 14 to afternoon August 15 for the main event.

Don't worry if you're delivering essentials like food or medicine; those vehicles are allowed through.

Break the rules, though, and you could face fines under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Need help? The Faridabad Traffic Police Helpline is at 0129-2267201.