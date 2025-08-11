Gurugram, Faridabad traffic restrictions for I-Day celebrations: All you need
Heads up if you're planning to be out and about—Independence Day celebrations mean some serious traffic restrictions in Gurugram and Faridabad.
Heavy vehicles can't enter Delhi from Gurugram between 5pm on August 12 and 1:30pm on August 13, then again from 5pm on August 14 until 1:30pm on August 15.
It's all about keeping things smooth for the big day.
Heavy vehicle ban in Faridabad too
Faridabad's got similar rules—Badarpur Border and NH-19 will see heavy vehicle bans from 10pm on August 12 to 2pm on August 13 for rehearsals, and again from late night August 14 to afternoon August 15 for the main event.
Don't worry if you're delivering essentials like food or medicine; those vehicles are allowed through.
Break the rules, though, and you could face fines under the Motor Vehicles Act.
Need help? The Faridabad Traffic Police Helpline is at 0129-2267201.