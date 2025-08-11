Kerala woman dies by suicide over forced religious conversion
Kerala Police are investigating the suicide of a 23-year-old Teachers's Training Course student from Ernakulam, who died on August 9, 2025.
Her family claims she was pressured by her boyfriend and his family to convert to Islam for marriage.
The boyfriend is currently in police custody as officers look into these allegations.
Boyfriend's family allegedly threatened, assaulted her
According to the victim's mother, her daughter initially agreed to convert out of love but changed her mind after troubling accusations surfaced against her boyfriend.
The family says she faced threats, physical assault, and was even locked in a room over conversion demands.
Police are considering charges of abetment to suicide and assault, with a note left by the victim mentioning "physical assault and mental harassment over conversion."
The case highlights how personal relationships can get complicated under religious pressure.