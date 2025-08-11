Kerala woman dies by suicide over forced religious conversion

Boyfriend's family allegedly threatened, assaulted her

According to the victim's mother, her daughter initially agreed to convert out of love but changed her mind after troubling accusations surfaced against her boyfriend.

The family says she faced threats, physical assault, and was even locked in a room over conversion demands.

Police are considering charges of abetment to suicide and assault, with a note left by the victim mentioning "physical assault and mental harassment over conversion."

The case highlights how personal relationships can get complicated under religious pressure.