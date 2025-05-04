Rahul Gandhi faces backlash over 'mythological' Lord Ram remark
What's the story
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has triggered a controversy by calling Indian deities, including Lord Ram, "mythological figures."
The remarks came during an event at Brown University in the US.
In a video clip that has gone viral, he is heard saying, "...All are mythological figures; Lord Ram was of that type, where he was forgiving, he was compassionate."
Political response
BJP leaders criticize Gandhi's statement
Many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have attacked Gandhi for his remarks on Lord Ram.
BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla condemned Gandhi's statement, saying the nation will never forgive him for questioning the existence of Lord Ram.
"Rashtra Drohi Congress, Ab Ram Drohi Congress," (Anti-national Congress, now Anti-Ram Congress), he added, saying it reflects an anti-Ram and anti-Hindu mindset in the party.
Allegations
Poonawalla accuses Congress of insulting Hindus
Poonawalla also accused the Congress party of insulting Hindus and Lord Ram.
He said this is not an isolated incident, but part of a larger pattern where Congress has questioned Lord Ram, opposed Ram Mandir construction, and used terms like "Hindu terror."
He compared Gandhi's comment to Sonia Gandhi's actions during her stint as UPA chairperson.
Past actions
BJP spokesperson highlights Congress's historical stance
BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan also hit out at Gandhi's comments, quoting an affidavit filed by the Congress-led UPA government in 2007.
He said the affidavit had claimed there was no historical evidence for Lord Ram's existence.
Kesavan also pointed out that Gandhi's ally DMK had previously mocked Lord Ram, asking about his education and engineering skills.
Encounter
Student confronts Gandhi over freedom of expression
In another clip that went viral from the same event, a student confronted Gandhi over his earlier statement that the BJP would ban turbans and kada.
The student expressed concerns over freedom of expression under Congress rule, accusing them of ignoring Sikh voices and shielding those accused in the 1984 riots.
Responding to such accusations, Gandhi said, "I take responsibility...what happened in the 1980s was wrong."