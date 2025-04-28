What's the story

When it comes to vegetarian breakfasts, Tamil Nadu takes the cake!

Rich in tradition and flavor, these rice and lentil-based meals are delicious as well as nutritious.

From crispy dosas to soft idlis served with accompaniments like coconut chutney and sambar, Tamil Nadu's vegetarian breakfasts are absolute favorites.

This culinary exploration into the state's diverse cuisine is sure to delight anyone interested in food culture.