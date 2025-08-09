Trump to meet Putin on August 15 in Alaska

United States President Donald Trump has announced a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15, 2025. The two leaders will discuss ending the ongoing war in Ukraine. This will be Putin's first visit to the US in a decade, having last attended a meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City in September 2015.

Diplomatic hopes Trump optimistic about brokering peace deal In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin of Russia will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025." He added that further details would follow. Despite previous unsuccessful talks between Moscow and Kyiv, Trump is optimistic about brokering a peace deal.

Meeting confirmation US envoy's visit to Moscow The Kremlin has confirmed the meeting after US envoy Steve Witkoff's visit to Moscow. Witkoff had proposed a trilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyyy, but Russia did not respond. Trump said he is likely to meet Putin face-to-face "very soon," as part of his efforts to end Russia's military assault on Ukraine.

Potential agreement Peace agreement likely to involve 'swapping of territories': Trump Trump suggested that any peace agreement would likely involve "some swapping of territories." He refused to confirm if this was the last chance for a major peace deal, saying, "When those guns start going off, it's awfully tough to get 'em to stop." Despite Trump's efforts and an ultimatum for additional sanctions on Russia, there has been no progress in stopping the fighting.

War impact War has killed tens of thousands, displaced millions The war, which started in February 2022, has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions. Despite calls from the US, Europe, and Ukraine for a ceasefire, Russia continues its military actions. China, North Korea, and Iran have provided military support to Russia's efforts. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke with Putin about Ukraine developments after Trump imposed tariffs on India's Russian oil purchases.