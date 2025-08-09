'Pain of losing...': Sushant's sister remembers him on Raksha Bandhan

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Saturday, Shweta Singh Kirti, the sister of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput , shared an emotional post on social media. In a heartfelt post on Instagram , she expressed how sometimes it feels like he "never left" and is still watching over them from beyond. "Sometimes it feels like you never really left. That you're still here, just beyond the veil, watching silently," she wrote.

Emotional tribute Kirti penned down her feelings Kirti added, "Will I truly never see you again? Will your laughter remain only an echo? Your voice a fading memory I cannot grasp?" She further added, "The pain of losing you is so intimate, so raw, that words shrink in its presence. It lives quietly inside me, too sacred to be spoken aloud, too vast to be contained."

Final message 'Will see you on the other side, bhai' Kirti concluded, "I know we will meet again, Bhai. On the other side, beyond stories, beyond time, where souls recognize each other not through names, but through the silent language of love." "Until then, I remain here, still tying a Rakhi on your wrist in my heart, still praying that wherever you are, you are wrapped in joy, in peace, in light."