Salman's 'Battle of Galwan's Mumbai schedule called off: Here's why

The Mumbai shooting schedule for Salman Khan 's upcoming war drama, Battle of Galwan, has been postponed indefinitely, reported Mid-Day. The decision comes despite elaborate sets being erected at Mehboob Studios in Bandra for the first leg of Apoorva Lakhia's directorial venture. Now, the film will be shot in Ladakh from August 22 to September 3.

Schedule shift Shifting to Ladakh is a creative decision The last-minute change in the shooting schedule is a "creative decision." A source told Mid-Day, "The makers want to start directly with the action scenes. Also, Salman sports a distinct look, and for continuity purposes, there couldn't have been a 30-day gap between the Mumbai and Ladakh stints." "Apoorva felt that the sequences would need to be shot in succession." The source also confirmed that the dismantling of sets has commenced.

Film details Everything to know about 'Battle of Galwan' Battle of Galwan is based on the India-China military clash in June 2020, with Khan playing Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu. The film's focus will be on a soldier's bravery rather than villainizing another country. The source also dismissed rumors that the film has hit a roadblock with the Ministry of Defense due to its subject, stating that permissions were well in place before the movie's announcement.