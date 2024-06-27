Hyundai Inster debuts as Punch EV rival with 350km range
Hyundai has introduced its new small electric SUV, the Inster, at the Busan International Mobility Show. The A-segment sub-compact EV is based on the Casper small SUV and features a bold, futuristic design. Its compact size is ideal for city driving while its extended body and wheelbase offer more interior space and a rugged road presence.
Inster EV showcases impressive exterior and customization options
The Hyundai Inster boasts standout features such as strong fenders, a high-tech circuit board-style bumper, and a bold skid plate. Its LED daytime running light signature, pixel-graphic turn signals, tail lamp, and bumpers contribute to its distinctive look. Customers can further personalize the car with LED projection headlamps and a two-tone exterior with a contrasting black roof. Wheel options range from 15-inch steel with wheel covers to 17-inch alloy wheels.
Hyundai Inster EV offers advanced interior technology
The Inster's interior features a 10.25-inch digital cluster, a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with navigation, and a wireless charging dock. The pixel theme continues inside with graphics on the steering wheel reinforcing the car's high-tech image. Customizable upper door trim garnishes allow owners to further personalize their vehicle. Versatile seating options include walk-through access in the front row and foldable seats for increased flexibility.
Hyundai Inster EV boasts segment-leading charging capabilities
Hyundai's Inster excels in its EV capabilities with fast charging and a segment-leading range. It offers two battery options: a 42kWh standard battery and a 49kWh long-range battery, with the latter providing up to 355km (WLTP) on a single charge. With a DC high-power charging station, the Inster can charge from 10 to 80% in about 30 minutes under optimal conditions. The vehicle also features an 11 kW on-board charger as standard.
Inster is equipped with advanced safety and driver assistance features
The Hyundai Inster is packed with advanced technology, including a multitude of safety and driver assistance features. It includes comprehensive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) features such as a Surround View Monitor (SVM), Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist Rear (PCA-R), Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 1.5 (FCA 1.5), and Blind-spot View Monitor (BVM). Other safety features include Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA).
Hyundai Inster EV emphasizes sustainability with recycled materials
Sustainability is a key focus for the Inster, with the use of recycled materials in both its exterior and interior. The exterior features black high-gloss recycled paint, replacing traditional carbon black pigment with coloring made from recycled waste tires. Inside, materials include recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) from bottles and bio-polypropylene extracted from sugarcane.
Hyundai plans global launch of Inster EV starting in Korea
Hyundai plans to launch the Inster first in Korea this summer, followed by Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. Most equipment and technologies will come fitted as standard, with enhanced convenience and design features available optionally. Specifications will be confirmed closer to launch. An additional variant, the Inster CROSS , will join the lineup in the future, featuring a rugged, outdoor-focused design.