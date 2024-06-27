In brief Simplifying... In brief Hyundai's new Inster EV, set to debut in Korea, is a stylish and sustainable vehicle with a range of up to 355km.

It features a high-tech interior, fast charging capabilities, and advanced safety features.

The Inster also emphasizes sustainability, using recycled materials in its design. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

With a DC charger, the Inster can juice up from 10% to 80% in about 30 minutes

Hyundai Inster debuts as Punch EV rival with 350km range

By Mudit Dube 10:46 am Jun 27, 202410:46 am

What's the story Hyundai has introduced its new small electric SUV, the Inster, at the Busan International Mobility Show. The A-segment sub-compact EV is based on the Casper small SUV and features a bold, futuristic design. Its compact size is ideal for city driving while its extended body and wheelbase offer more interior space and a rugged road presence.

Design

Inster EV showcases impressive exterior and customization options

The Hyundai Inster boasts standout features such as strong fenders, a high-tech circuit board-style bumper, and a bold skid plate. Its LED daytime running light signature, pixel-graphic turn signals, tail lamp, and bumpers contribute to its distinctive look. Customers can further personalize the car with LED projection headlamps and a two-tone exterior with a contrasting black roof. Wheel options range from 15-inch steel with wheel covers to 17-inch alloy wheels.

Interior

Hyundai Inster EV offers advanced interior technology

The Inster's interior features a 10.25-inch digital cluster, a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with navigation, and a wireless charging dock. The pixel theme continues inside with graphics on the steering wheel reinforcing the car's high-tech image. Customizable upper door trim garnishes allow owners to further personalize their vehicle. Versatile seating options include walk-through access in the front row and foldable seats for increased flexibility.

Performance

Hyundai Inster EV boasts segment-leading charging capabilities

Hyundai's Inster excels in its EV capabilities with fast charging and a segment-leading range. It offers two battery options: a 42kWh standard battery and a 49kWh long-range battery, with the latter providing up to 355km (WLTP) on a single charge. With a DC high-power charging station, the Inster can charge from 10 to 80% in about 30 minutes under optimal conditions. The vehicle also features an 11 kW on-board charger as standard.

Safety

Inster is equipped with advanced safety and driver assistance features

The Hyundai Inster is packed with advanced technology, including a multitude of safety and driver assistance features. It includes comprehensive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) features such as a Surround View Monitor (SVM), Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist Rear (PCA-R), Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 1.5 (FCA 1.5), and Blind-spot View Monitor (BVM). Other safety features include Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA).

Sustainability

Hyundai Inster EV emphasizes sustainability with recycled materials

Sustainability is a key focus for the Inster, with the use of recycled materials in both its exterior and interior. The exterior features black high-gloss recycled paint, replacing traditional carbon black pigment with coloring made from recycled waste tires. Inside, materials include recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) from bottles and bio-polypropylene extracted from sugarcane.

Launch

Hyundai plans global launch of Inster EV starting in Korea

Hyundai plans to launch the Inster first in Korea this summer, followed by Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. Most equipment and technologies will come fitted as standard, with enhanced convenience and design features available optionally. Specifications will be confirmed closer to launch. An additional variant, the Inster CROSS , will join the lineup in the future, featuring a rugged, outdoor-focused design.