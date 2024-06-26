In brief Simplifying... In brief Aston Martin's new supercar, the Valiant, inspired by F1 champion Fernando Alonso, boasts aerodynamic enhancements, a 3D-printed rear subframe, and a powerful 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 engine.

What's the story Aston Martin has unveiled the Valiant, a road-legal track car based on its Valour coupe. The new model is powered by a twin-turbo V12 engine that delivers over 730hp and features a six-speed manual transmission. The design of the Valiant prioritizes performance over comfort, making it a sportier version of the original Valour.

Design

Valiant's design inspired by F1 driver Fernando Alonso

The idea for the Valiant was born from a personal request by two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso. The car features aerodynamic enhancements such as a reworked front end with a large splitter, a fixed rear wing, and an extensive diffuser. Its bodywork is entirely made of carbon fiber to improve airflow, and its 21-inch magnesium wheels are covered with aerodynamic discs inspired by Aston's RHAM/1 that raced at Le Mans in the late 1970s.

Performance

Valiant uses a 3D-printed rear subframe

The Valiant features significant changes under its skin, including a 3D-printed rear subframe, a titanium torque tube, and a lightweight lithium-ion battery. These modifications reduce the car's weight by 23kg. The original suspension of the Valour has been replaced with Multimatic Adaptive Spool Valve (ASV) dampers which Aston Martin states are "capable of simultaneously adjusting each damper to one of thirty-two discreet damper curves in less than six milliseconds."

Powertrain

Valiant's engine and transmission outperform the Valour

The 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 engine in the Valiant produces 735hp, which is 30hp more than the Valour. However, torque remains unchanged at 752Nm due to gearbox torque limits. The six-speed transmission is mounted at the rear for improved weight distribution and features a purely mechanical limited-slip differential, enhancing its performance capabilities.

Interior

Valiant's interior features race-ready enhancements

The interior of the Valiant is equipped with race-ready features such as a half-cage, Recaro Podium bucket seats, and four-point harnesses. The cabin also showcases carbon fiber and Alcantara trim, along with an exposed linkage for the shifter. Aston Martin has worked to enhance the shift feel and effort with a new weighted knob specific to the Valiant.

Availability

Limited production and high demand for Aston Martin's Valiant

Aston Martin will produce only 38 units of the Valiant, all of which have already been sold. The average transaction price is expected to be around $2.5 million. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2024, with Alonso set to receive the first unit. The car will make its dynamic debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July.