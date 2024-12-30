Summarize Simplifying... In short Maruti Suzuki is set to launch its first electric vehicle, the e Vitara, in March 2025, with a price range of ₹20-₹30 lakh.

The e Vitara, debuting in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, will offer two battery pack options and an all-wheel-drive variant.

Later in 2025, Maruti Suzuki will also introduce a three-row Grand Vitara SUV, priced between ₹12-22 lakh.

Maruti's first EV, e Vitara, to debut in March

Maruti Suzuki cars launching in 2025: e Vitara and more

By Mudit Dube 10:35 am Dec 30, 202410:35 am

What's the story After the successful launch of its fourth-generation Swift hatchback and Dzire compact sedan this year, Maruti Suzuki has announced plans to expand its SUV portfolio in 2025. The Japanese automaker will launch at least two new SUVs in the Indian market. They will be available with a range of powertrain options including petrol, strong hybrid, and electric vehicle (EV) variants.

EV launch

The first of these new models is the e Vitara, Maruti Suzuki's first-ever electric vehicle. The production-ready version of the eVX concept car is expected to launch in March 2025. The e Vitara will come with two battery pack options and a unique all-wheel-drive (AWD) variant for its top-spec model. The price of this innovative EV is expected to be in the ₹20 lakh-₹30 lakh range.

Model details

e Vitara's specifications and market debut

The e Vitara's base model will have a 49kWh battery pack driving a 144hp motor on the front axle. The advanced 61kWh battery pack will drive a 174hp motor. The AWD variant uses the bigger battery but adds a rear axle-mounted motor, providing a combined output of up to 184hp and 300Nm. Maruti Suzuki targets an MIDC range of over 500km with this one.

Market expansion

e Vitara's global exposure and competition

The e Vitara will make its Indian debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in January. After its India launch, the model will be introduced in Europe by July and later in Japan. This new entrant from Maruti Suzuki is expected to take on models like the Hyundai Creta EV, Tata Curvv EV, and Mahindra BE 6e.

Upcoming launch

Maruti Suzuki's 2nd SUV: A 3-row Grand Vitara

The second SUV from Maruti Suzuki is a three-row version of the Grand Vitara, internally codenamed Y17. This model will sport a slightly longer wheelbase than its predecessor and an updated design. Spy images indicate that its lighting and front bumper could take inspiration from the e Vitara. The new flagship SUV is expected to hit the market late in 2025 with a ₹12-22 lakh price tag.