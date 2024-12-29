Summarize Simplifying... In short Maharashtra is set to revolutionize traffic enforcement by deploying 96 radar-equipped vehicles capable of detecting multiple traffic violations simultaneously.

First-in-India: Maharashtra to deploy radar-equipped vehicles to detect traffic violation

What's the story In a bid to enhance traffic violation detection, the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Department (MMVD) has announced plans to introduce radar-equipped interceptor vehicles. This is a first for any Indian state and will likely increase the number of e-challans issued by Regional Transport Offices's (RTO) flying squads. The initiative marks a significant step toward improving road safety enforcement across Maharashtra.

It will detect multiple traffic violations simultaneously

The radar systems, to be installed on the interceptor vehicles, will detect multiple traffic violations at once. The radar-based system will be installed on 96 interceptor vehicles, most of which arrived around a month ago and await installation. The deployment of such vehicles is tipped to significantly increase the efficiency of issuing e-challans, with an estimated capacity of 800-900 e-challans per hour.

Radar system to target various traffic violations

Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar explained that the radar system will capture the speed of the vehicle and photographs, allowing multiple offenses to be detected without stopping vehicles. The system will focus on violations such as speeding, lane cutting, triple-seat riding, helmetless two-wheeler riding, and driving without seat belts. Interceptor vehicles will be parked strategically in high-violation areas for effective enforcement.

MMVD collaborates with Ashoka Buildcon for radar system installation

The MMVD has collaborated with Ashoka Buildcon's IT division for the installation of the radar system. It will be operational in 2025. Each interceptor vehicle costs ₹12-13 lakh through the government marketplace portal, and after the installation of the radar system, it will cost around ₹16 lakh. The deal also comprises five years of comprehensive maintenance of this advanced traffic enforcement system.

Radar system to integrate with ITMS

The radar-based system will also be integrated with the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), which consists of PCs, laptops, and other equipment. This will allow RTO inspectors to issue e-challans on the spot using the pictures and details received via the system. The move is part of MMVD's larger plan to use technology for more efficient traffic violation detection and enforcement across Maharashtra.