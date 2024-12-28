Summarize Simplifying... In short The 2025 Aprilia RS 125 and Tuono 125 sportbikes are getting a revamp with a Euro5+ compliant 124.2cc engine and a six-speed gearbox.

They boast a unique triple front light setup, all-LED lights, and new color options.

The bikes also feature advanced tech like standard traction control, Bosch's dual-channel ABS with anti-rollover, and an 8.0-inch digital cluster.

The RS 125 and Tuono 125 are the only bikes in their class with an aluminum frame, ensuring a smooth ride with their 40mm upside-down forks and asymmetrical swingarm.

The bikes now comply with Euro 5 norms

2025 Aprilia RS 125, Tuono 125 arrive with engine upgrades

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:03 pm Dec 28, 202402:03 pm

What's the story Aprilia has revealed its updated 125cc sports bike range for 2025, the RS 125 and Tuono 125. The new motorcycles sport a refreshed design, more standard features, and an upgraded engine. The updated powertrain now meets the latest European emissions norms. Both models also offer new color options to buyers, enhancing their visual appeal.

Specifications

Engine and design details

The 2025 RS 125 and Tuono 125 are powered by a revised 124.2cc engine that complies with Euro5+ emission norms. The liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, four-valve engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox. An optional quickshifter is also on offer for those looking for more performance. The unit produces a peak power of 14.7hp at 10,000rpm and maximum torque of 11.2Nm at 8,000rpm.

Design

Unique features and color options

The front-end design of the RS 125 and Tuono 125 models draws inspiration from the RS 660 and Tuono 660. A unique triple front light setup with integrated indicators makes these bikes stand out. The new range comes with an all-LED setup and new color options. RS 125 comes in Kingsnake White and Cyanide Yellow, while semi-faired Tuono 125 gets Viper Yellow and Mamba Gray options.

Construction

Chassis and hardware

The RS 125 and Tuono 125 are one-of-a-kind in the Italian-made sports bike category, the only ones in their class built around an aluminum frame. The hardware remains unchanged from previous models, with both the bikes featuring 40mm upside-down forks at the front and a mono-shock at the rear with an asymmetrical swingarm. They ride on lightweight alloy wheels measuring 17-inch, ensuring a smooth ride for users.

Technology

Advanced tech features and pricing

The new Tuono 125 and RS 125 get standard traction control. This is complemented by Bosch's dual-channel ABS, which comes with an anti-rollover feature. Both bikes also get an 8.0-inch backlit digital cluster that shows necessary information such as speed, rev counter, gear position, fuel level, real-time and average fuel economy. In the UK, the Tuono 125 costs £4,530 (around ₹4.8 lakh) while the RS 125 is priced at £5,080 (roughly ₹5.4 lakh).