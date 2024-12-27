Summarize Simplifying... In short VinFast, a Tesla competitor, is set to debut in India at the Bharat Expo, showcasing its all-electric vehicle range, including the VF e34 and top-tier Vf7 SUV.

The VF e34, VinFast's debut model, is expected to compete with several established EVs, positioning VinFast as a significant player in India's expanding electric vehicle market.

VinFast is building a plant in Tamil Nadu

This Tesla rival will make India debut at Bharat Expo

By Akash Pandey 02:05 pm Dec 27, 202402:05 pm

What's the story Leading Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer VinFast will officially enter the Indian market at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. The company, which rivals Tesla in some markets, had announced in February that it was building a new facility on the outskirts of Chennai. The upcoming motor show will be a platform for VinFast to showcase its range of vehicles and reveal its showroom and sales strategies.

Product lineup

VinFast to showcase a complete range of vehicles

VinFast plans to showcase its entire range of vehicles at the expo, from VF e34 to their top-tier Vf7 SUV. The company's entire lineup is electric, making it the second all-electric manufacturer to set up shop in India after BYD. This move comes in line with market predictions of a boom in the EV segment above ₹17 lakh in the next two years.

Market entry

Debut model and market competition

The VF e34 is tipped to be VinFast's debut model in India, poised to take on the likes of Maruti e Vitara, Hyundai CRETA EV, MG ZS EV, Mahindra BE 6, Toyota Urban Cruiser EV, Honda Elevate-based EV and SKODA Kushaq EV. This strategic move would make VinFast a key player in the country's growing electric vehicle market.