This Tesla rival will make India debut at Bharat Expo
Leading Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer VinFast will officially enter the Indian market at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. The company, which rivals Tesla in some markets, had announced in February that it was building a new facility on the outskirts of Chennai. The upcoming motor show will be a platform for VinFast to showcase its range of vehicles and reveal its showroom and sales strategies.
VinFast to showcase a complete range of vehicles
VinFast plans to showcase its entire range of vehicles at the expo, from VF e34 to their top-tier Vf7 SUV. The company's entire lineup is electric, making it the second all-electric manufacturer to set up shop in India after BYD. This move comes in line with market predictions of a boom in the EV segment above ₹17 lakh in the next two years.
Debut model and market competition
The VF e34 is tipped to be VinFast's debut model in India, poised to take on the likes of Maruti e Vitara, Hyundai CRETA EV, MG ZS EV, Mahindra BE 6, Toyota Urban Cruiser EV, Honda Elevate-based EV and SKODA Kushaq EV. This strategic move would make VinFast a key player in the country's growing electric vehicle market.