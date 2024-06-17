In brief Simplifying... In brief Maruti Suzuki's Fronx has hit a sales milestone in India, selling nearly 150,000 units by April 2024, with daily sales exceeding 475 units.

The Fronx's popularity has surged due to the growing demand for SUVs and feature-packed cars, making it the best-selling model in Nexa's retail network.

The Fronx's popularity has surged due to the growing demand for SUVs and feature-packed cars, making it the best-selling model in Nexa's retail network.

Additionally, the Fronx has boosted Maruti Suzuki's export figures, with over 11,000 units shipped overseas, helping the company retain its title as India's top passenger vehicle exporter for the third year running.

The crossover reached its first major milestone of 1 lakh unit sales in just 10 months

Maruti Suzuki Fronx surpasses 1.5 lakh sales milestone in India

What's the story Maruti Suzuki's premium compact crossover, the Fronx, has achieved a significant sales milestone of 150,000 units within 14 months of its launch in April 2023. The Fronx, which is based on the Baleno, was first revealed at the Auto Expo last year and is sold through the Nexa retail network. The crossover reached its first major milestone of one lakh unit sales in just 10 months, with the subsequent 50,000 units being sold in the following four months.

Fronx's sales performance and market position

In FY2024, the Fronx sold a total of 134,735 units. In April 2024 alone, Maruti Suzuki dispatched 14,286 units of the Fronx, bringing the total wholesales to 149,021 units. This left the crossover just 979 units short of the 150,000 unit sales mark. Given that the Fronx's average daily sales exceed 475 units, this gap was expected to be surpassed in the first few days of May. The Fronx became the bestselling model in Nexa retail network in April 2024.

Fronx's sales performance in FY24 and market competition

Sales performance for each quarter of FY24 shows a steady increase in demand for the Fronx. In Q1 (April-June), it sold 26,638 units; in Q2 (July-September), it sold 36,839 units; in Q3 (October-December), it registered sales of 30,916 units; and in Q4 it witnessed its highest sales at 40,432 units. The Fronx's rising popularity can be attributed to the increasing demand for SUVs and crossovers in India, as well as a growing preference for premium and feature-packed cars.

Fronx's contribution to Maruti Suzuki's export figures

The Fronx has also made significant contributions to Maruti Suzuki's export figures. Over 11,000 units of the Fronx were shipped overseas in the nine months since exports of the compact SUV began. The first batch of 556 units were sent to Latin America, the Middle-East, and South-East Asian markets. This helped Maruti Suzuki retain its title as India's top passenger vehicle exporter for the third consecutive fiscal year with a record 280,712 units exported in FY24.