In brief Simplifying... In brief Hyundai is set to launch three new SUVs in India.

The Creta EV, expected in 2025, will have a range of 400-450km per charge and a price tag of around ₹25 lakh.

The Alcazar, launching soon, will retain its current engine options and feature a new design.

Lastly, a new-generation Venue is also on the cards for next year, with significant visual changes anticipated. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Hyundai Alcazar will retain the powertrains of its predecessor

Hyundai prepares to unveil 3 new SUVs in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:26 pm Jun 30, 202402:26 pm

What's the story South Korean automobile giant, Hyundai, is set to launch three new SUV models in India during the fiscal year 2025. This strategic move follows the successful introduction of the facelifted Hyundai Creta, and aims to bolster the company's market share, which was recorded at 14.1% as of May 2024. The upcoming models include the Creta EV, Alcazar (facelift), and a new-generation Venue.

Car #1

Hyundai Creta EV

Hyundai has confirmed the Creta EV will largely resemble the Creta (facelift). It will feature a closed front grille with a charging port, aerodynamically designed wheels, and an interior with a large touchscreen infotainment system. Other facilities include a digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera, and six airbags. While powertrain details are undisclosed, it is expected to offer a range of 400-450km per charge. The launch is scheduled for January 2025, with an estimated starting price of ₹25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Car #2

Hyundai Alcazar

The new Hyundai Alcazar should be launched in the upcoming months. The exterior will boast a split LED headlight setup connected via a light bar, a black grille, a new front bumper, and dual-tone alloy wheels. The rear will feature revised LED taillights. Inside, it will get a twin display setup, dual-zone climate control, a 360-degree camera, and a panoramic sunroof. It will retain the 1.5-liter GDI turbo-petrol engine and the 1.5-liter CRDi diesel mill from its current-generation model.

Car #3

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai is also planning to debut the new-generation Venue in the Indian market next year. While specific details about this model are currently limited, it is expected to undergo significant visual changes and incorporate new features.