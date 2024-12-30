Dzire was introduced in March 2008

Maruti Suzuki's Dzire compact sedan hits 3M production mark

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:17 pm Dec 30, 202403:17 pm

What's the story Maruti Suzuki has announced a major milestone for its Dzire sedan, as its cumulative production has crossed the three million mark. The milestone comes almost two decades after the model was introduced in India in March 2008. The company credits the achievement to the car's strong appeal among Indian buyers and its continuous evolution to meet the needs of customers.

Executive statement

Maruti Suzuki CEO expresses gratitude

Hisashi Takeuchi, the Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, thanked customers for their continued trust. He said, "We are deeply grateful to our customers for their continued trust, which has been key to achieving the milestone of three million units in production for the Maruti Suzuki Dzire." Takeuchi added that customer feedback and support inspires them to continuously improve and innovate.

Production timeline

A look at its production journey and generational updates

The Dzire's production journey has been nothing short of remarkable, with the first million units rolling out by April 2015 and two million by June 2019. The model has received four generational updates since its launch in 2008. The latest fourth-generation Dzire, launched in November 2024, comes with a modern look, premium two-tone interiors, and a host of segment-first features.

Model features

Fourth-generation Dzire: A blend of style and technology

The fourth-generation Dzire flaunts a refreshed design with a new seven-slat grille, updated bumper, and LED headlamps that merge into the chrome strip. The cabin retains the signature layered design but now gets two cupholders, a wireless charger, and a new 9.0-inch infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Under the hood, it packs a Z-series 1.2-liter petrol engine that produces 80hp/111Nm.

Market leadership

Dzire's dominance in the Indian market and global presence

Notably, Dzire has ruled the compact sedan segment in India for 16 years straight. Since 2008, one in every two compact sedans sold in India has been a Dzire, making it the fourth most-sold vehicle overall. The model's success isn't limited to India, however, with exports to 48 countries since October 2008. About 260,000 units have been exported so far, making Dzire, Maruti Suzuki's second-highest exported model in FY2023-24.