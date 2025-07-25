Anupam Kher congratulates 'Saiyaara'; says 'Tanvi...' getting love

Anupam Kher , who recently directed Tanvi The Great , has congratulated the team of Saiyaara for its box office success. The film, featuring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, was released on July 18 and clashed with Kher's directorial venture. Despite the competition, Saiyaara has been successful at the box office, while Tanvi The Great has received significant love and appreciation. Kher expressed his happiness for Saiyaara's success while also thanking the audience for their love toward Tanvi The Great.

Kher's message Kher shared thoughts on both films Kher said in a video message, "Last week two films were released, one Tanvi The Great and one Saiyaara." "Saiyaara has taken over the whole country with its magic... I am extremely happy that the film emerged successful." He added that both he and Mohit Suri are Mahesh Bhatt's protégés, and coincidentally, their significant films were released on the same day. In the same way, both films will be remembered for their success and beauty.

Kher congratulates 'Saiyaara' and 'Tanvi The Great'
मेरा रिश्ता यशराज फिल्म्स से बहुत बहुत पुराना, गहरा और परिवार जैसा है! इसलिए मैं Adi Chopra, Mohit Suri, Ahaan Pandayy, Aneet Paddaa को बहुत बहुत बधाई और प्यार देता हूँ इस अपार सफलता के लिए!

Film's impact Making 'Tanvi The Great' is also 'courageous' Kher also spoke about the impact of Tanvi The Great. He said, "The love that you have given to Tanvi... Of course, when a film becomes as successful as Saiyaara, it helps the industry." "It makes other people courageous to make more films." "But courage is also about making Tanvi The Great. We are getting so much love, prayers, blessings from the families of autistic people or those who believe in goodness."