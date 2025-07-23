Next Article
'Tanvi The Great' tax-free in MP after special screening
Madhya Pradesh has made the film Tanvi The Great tax-free after a special screening attended by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Anupam Kher, who directed the movie.
The film follows an autistic girl's journey and hopes to spark more kindness toward specially-abled kids.
CM Yadav praises film's message
CM Yadav called the movie "touching" and praised how it shows the main character's determination and dreams, saying it could help people be more understanding of children with special needs.
Anupam Kher presented his book to the CM, acknowledging the support for a film that aims to make a real difference.