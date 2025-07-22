Next Article
Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne passes away at 76
Ozzy Osbourne, the iconic voice behind Black Sabbath and a major force in heavy metal, has passed away at 76. His family shared that he died "surrounded by love."
Known for tracks like "Paranoid" and "Crazy Train," Ozzy's influence on music stretched across five decades.
Ozzy's journey in music
Starting with Black Sabbath in 1967, Ozzy helped shape the sound of heavy metal before launching a hit-filled solo career.
Despite struggles with health—including a Parkinson's diagnosis in 2020—he kept performing until 2023.
He leaves behind his wife Sharon and their three children.