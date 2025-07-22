Next Article
Boney Kapoor lost 26kg for hair transplant, honors late wife
Boney Kapoor, the well-known filmmaker, has surprised everyone by losing 26kg—without even hitting the gym.
The 69-year-old shared that his late wife, Sridevi, encouraged him to get healthier before he went for a hair transplant.
"Sridevi wanted me to lose weight before I underwent a hair transplant," he told ETimes.
Kapoor's transformation came from a strict diet: skipping dinner for soups and starting his day with fruit juice and jawar roti.
He was hesitant about the hair transplant at first (he'd heard baldness was lucky), but eventually got 6,000 grafts done.
For Kapoor, this journey is really about honoring Sridevi's wish for him to stay healthy and fit.