Boney Kapoor lost 26kg for hair transplant, honors late wife

'Sridevi wanted meision to lose frustr line weight...'

Kapoor's transformation came from a strict diet: skipping dinner for soups and starting his day with fruit juice and jawar roti.

He was hesitant about the hair transplant at first (he'd heard baldness was lucky), but eventually got 6,000 grafts done.

For Kapoor, this journey is really about honoring Sridevi's wish for him to stay healthy and fit.