Jumping suspension to tank turns—Lesser-known features of BYD Yangwang U9

Chinese automaker BYD unveiled its flagship electric sports car, the Yangwang U9, in 2023. The next year, it went on sale. The ultra-performance electric supercar combines breathtaking speed, futuristic design, and cutting-edge suspension technology. It is powered by four independent electric motors, one for each wheel. This unique setup offers unparalleled torque control and grip, providing exceptional performance in various driving conditions.

Technological advancements DiSus-X suspension system enhances the vehicle's capabilities The Yangwang U9 comes with a host of innovative features like the DiSus-X intelligent suspension system. With this tech, the car can vertically jump (up to 75mm), "dance" to music, and even drive on one wheel. The system adjusts each wheel independently at up to 500mm/s, ensuring controlled agility and comfort. The U9 can also perform a 'tank turn,' where it spins 360 degrees in place without moving forward or backward.

Performance metrics Can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 2.36 seconds The Yangwang U9 can go from 0-100km/h in just 2.36 seconds, thanks to its quad-motor layout that provides direct control over each wheel. The four independent permanent-magnet motors deliver a combined output of around 1,300hp and 1,680Nm torque. The car's top speed exceeds 300km/h, making it one of the fastest electric vehicles on the market. It also features an aerodynamic body with active elements to reduce drag and increase downforce for improved performance at high speeds.

Power specifications The vehicle offers a claimed range of up to 450km The Yangwang U9 is equipped with BYD's Blade Battery, which uses LFP chemistry for improved thermal stability and long cycle life. The 80kWh battery allows for a range of approximately 450km under CLTC testing conditions. It also features an 800V electrical architecture for rapid energy flow and dual charging ports that allow power input from two sources simultaneously. The EV can charg from 30% to 80% in just 10 minutes.

Design elements It has an active rear wing and butterfly doors The Yangwang U9 sports a two-door frame with butterfly doors, enhancing its visual appeal. It also comes with an active rear wing that adjusts according to speed and driving mode, front and side air intakes for optimized cooling and downforce. The vehicle's cabin is made of premium materials like leather, exposed carbon fiber, and Alcantara. Inside, drivers enjoy a digital cockpit with a 10.25‑inch instrument cluster, 12.3‑inch infotainment screen, 127‑color ambient lighting, and massaging seats.