Jumping suspension to tank turns—Lesser-known features of BYD Yangwang U9
What's the story
Chinese automaker BYD unveiled its flagship electric sports car, the Yangwang U9, in 2023. The next year, it went on sale. The ultra-performance electric supercar combines breathtaking speed, futuristic design, and cutting-edge suspension technology. It is powered by four independent electric motors, one for each wheel. This unique setup offers unparalleled torque control and grip, providing exceptional performance in various driving conditions.
Technological advancements
DiSus-X suspension system enhances the vehicle's capabilities
The Yangwang U9 comes with a host of innovative features like the DiSus-X intelligent suspension system. With this tech, the car can vertically jump (up to 75mm), "dance" to music, and even drive on one wheel. The system adjusts each wheel independently at up to 500mm/s, ensuring controlled agility and comfort. The U9 can also perform a 'tank turn,' where it spins 360 degrees in place without moving forward or backward.
Performance metrics
Can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 2.36 seconds
The Yangwang U9 can go from 0-100km/h in just 2.36 seconds, thanks to its quad-motor layout that provides direct control over each wheel. The four independent permanent-magnet motors deliver a combined output of around 1,300hp and 1,680Nm torque. The car's top speed exceeds 300km/h, making it one of the fastest electric vehicles on the market. It also features an aerodynamic body with active elements to reduce drag and increase downforce for improved performance at high speeds.
Power specifications
The vehicle offers a claimed range of up to 450km
The Yangwang U9 is equipped with BYD's Blade Battery, which uses LFP chemistry for improved thermal stability and long cycle life. The 80kWh battery allows for a range of approximately 450km under CLTC testing conditions. It also features an 800V electrical architecture for rapid energy flow and dual charging ports that allow power input from two sources simultaneously. The EV can charg from 30% to 80% in just 10 minutes.
Design elements
It has an active rear wing and butterfly doors
The Yangwang U9 sports a two-door frame with butterfly doors, enhancing its visual appeal. It also comes with an active rear wing that adjusts according to speed and driving mode, front and side air intakes for optimized cooling and downforce. The vehicle's cabin is made of premium materials like leather, exposed carbon fiber, and Alcantara. Inside, drivers enjoy a digital cockpit with a 10.25‑inch instrument cluster, 12.3‑inch infotainment screen, 127‑color ambient lighting, and massaging seats.
Safety features
Offers Level 2+ autonomous support on highways, city roads
The Yangwang U9 has a comprehensive sensor suite including cameras, radar, and LiDAR to create a 360-degree map of its immediate environment. It offers Level 2+ autonomous support on highways and marked city roads. The vehicle also features adaptive cruise with lane centering, real-time obstacle recognition/avoidance, automatic emergency braking when an imminent collision is detected as well as lane departure warning to prevent drifting or unsafe overtaking.