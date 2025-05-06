What's the story

Jeep has unveiled the third generation of its popular Compass model with a bold new design and an upscale interior.

For the first time, customers can also opt for an electric vehicle (EV) version.

The latest iteration is expected to be a major contributor to Jeep's growth in Europe.

The new Compass will compete in Europe's C-SUV segment which is expected to be 90% electrified by 2026.