Jeep Compass EV debuts with chunky styling and 650km range
What's the story
Jeep has unveiled the third generation of its popular Compass model with a bold new design and an upscale interior.
For the first time, customers can also opt for an electric vehicle (EV) version.
The latest iteration is expected to be a major contributor to Jeep's growth in Europe.
The new Compass will compete in Europe's C-SUV segment which is expected to be 90% electrified by 2026.
Design details
Jeep Compass: A blend of style and off-road capability
The third-generation Compass is underpinned by the STLA Medium architecture, just like the likes of Vauxhall Grandland and Citroen C5 Aircross.
Jeep promises that this new avatar delivers better off-roading capabilities, with a suspension lift offering up to 200mm of ground clearance and a maximum wading depth of 470mm.
Designed by Jeep's team in Turin, Italy, the SUV is notable in its segment with a length of 4,548mm.
Design philosophy
Jeep Compass flaunts a new design language
The latest Compass model is a departure from its predecessor's design, drawing inspiration from the smaller Avenger.
Stellantis chief design officer Ralph Gilles stressed the mid-sized SUV needs to stand out in a crowded segment.
The new Compass has no chrome for ecological reasons, and sports a wraparound panel instead of traditional seven slots on its face.
Its 2,795mm wheelbase is a significant 159mm longer, which is said to result in an extra 55mm of leg room.
Cabin upgrades
Jeep Compass offers a tech-savvy interior
The interior of the new Compass has been completely overhauled, with a 10.0-inch digital gage cluster and a 16.0-inch touchscreen with touch controls.
Jeep's Europe boss Fabio Catone said "state-of-the-art technology will be standard on all models," with features typically seen in premium segments.
This makes Compass a direct competitor to other popular SUVs such as Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson.
Powertrain details
Jeep Compass: A range of powertrain options
The new Compass will be offered with hybrid, plug-in hybrid (PHEV), and pure-electric powertrains. Catone confirmed this makes it "capable of meeting 90% of segment demand" in Europe.
The mild-hybrid model delivers 143hp while a PHEV variant delivers 192hp with a 21kWh battery for about 85km of engine-off running.
The EV version offers either a 211hp or 229hp motor on the front axle with 500km of range from a 73kWh battery or up to 650km with a 96kWh pack.
Performance specs
Jeep Compass 4xe: Europe's most powerful STLA-based car
The all-electric 4xe model is the only Compass with four-wheel drive from the get-go.
It has a second electric motor on the rear axle that boosts total power to 370hp. This makes it Europe's most powerful STLA-based car yet.
The new motor generates up to 3,226Nm of torque at the rear axle and allows Compass 4xe to climb a steep incline even without traction at front wheels.