Jeep announces year-end discounts on Compass, Meridian, and Grand Cherokee

Dec 05, 2023

The offers are valid until December 31

US automaker Jeep is rolling out substantial year-end savings on its entire lineup of SUVs in India. They include the Compass, the Meridian, and the top-of-the-line Grand Cherokee. Customers can take advantage of discounts up to Rs. 11.85 lakh in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate benefits, and special offers. To note, these benefits are valid until December 31, 2023.

Discounts on Jeep Compass and Meridian

Jeep Compass comes with offers up to Rs. 2.05 lakh. They include consumer benefits up to Rs. 1.50 lakh, exchange bonuses up to Rs. 25,000, corporate bonuses up to Rs. 15,000, and special offers up to Rs. 15,000. Jeep Meridian features offers up to Rs. 4.85 lakh, consisting of cash discounts up to Rs. 4 lakh, exchange bonuses up to Rs. 25,000, corporate offers up to Rs. 30,000, and special offers up to Rs. 30,000.

Offer on Grand Cherokee

Finally, the Jeep Grand Cherokee can be purchased with discounts up to Rs. 11.85 lakh this December. Keep in mind that the mentioned offers may vary based on dealerships, region, stock availability, and other factors. For more information on these year-end discounts and offers, customers should reach out to their nearest Jeep-authorized dealership.

How much do the cars cost?

In India, the Jeep Compass starts at Rs. 20.49 lakh and goes up to Rs. 32.07 lakh. The Meridian falls in the price bracket of Rs. 33.4-39.46 lakh. Finally, the Grand Cherokee is priced at Rs. 80.50 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).