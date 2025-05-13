What's the story

Slate Auto, an up-and-coming electric vehicle (EV) maker, has crossed over 100,000 refundable reservations for its affordable electric pickup truck.

The milestone comes just over two weeks after the company's official unveiling at an event in Los Angeles.

The vehicle costs less than $20,000 after factoring in the $7,500 federal EV tax credit.

The minimalist, modular pickup aims to make electric vehicles more accessible to the average American driver.