Maruti Suzuki's Arena cars are now available with 6 airbags
What's the story
In a major step toward enhancing passenger safety, Maruti Suzuki has added six airbags to a number of its popular Arena models.
The list includes the WagonR, Alto, Celerio, and Eeco. The S-Presso model also comes with six airbags as standard.
To note, the company has not announced a price hike for any of the cars.
Features
Enhanced safety package
The improved safety package from Maruti Suzuki comes with dual front, side, and curtain airbags. The new airbags are in addition to existing safety features like Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Hold Assist, and Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD).
Statement
Commitment to road safety
Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer at Maruti Suzuki India Limited, stressed on the need for strong safety measures considering India's rapidly expanding road infrastructure and high-speed expressways.
He said by standardizing six airbags in popular models, they are making sure enhanced safety reaches a wider customer base.
This move highlights Maruti Suzuki's commitment to saving lives on the road and making advanced safety tech standard, not premium, in the Indian automotive market.
Awareness campaign
Campaign to promote enhanced safety features
To create awareness about the upgraded safety features, Maruti Suzuki has launched a nationwide campaign with high-energy activities like Zorbing and Bubble Football.
The events are aimed at showcasing the effectiveness and necessity of comprehensive in-car safety systems.
The updated models with standard six airbags are now available at Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships across India.