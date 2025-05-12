What's the story

Triumph has launched the Scrambler 400 XC in India at a price of ₹2,94,147 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is around ₹27,000 costlier than the Scrambler 400 X.

The new model, which is part of Triumph's 400cc Modern Classic range, is capable of being ridden off-road.

The Scrambler 400 XC joins the Scrambler 400 X in providing versatile riding capabilities across different terrains.