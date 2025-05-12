Triumph launches 400cc off-roading bike at ₹2.9L—Better than RE Himalayan?
What's the story
Triumph has launched the Scrambler 400 XC in India at a price of ₹2,94,147 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is around ₹27,000 costlier than the Scrambler 400 X.
The new model, which is part of Triumph's 400cc Modern Classic range, is capable of being ridden off-road.
The Scrambler 400 XC joins the Scrambler 400 X in providing versatile riding capabilities across different terrains.
Specifications
Design and performance
The design of the Scrambler 400 XC takes inspiration from Triumph's best-selling Scrambler 900 and 1200 models.
It gets a classic scrambler look with a sculpted fuel tank, high-mounted front fender, body-colored flyscreen, and an upswept silencer in stainless steel.
The new model also provides better protection with an aluminum sump guard and an engine guard for additional safety.
The bike is powered by a 398cc TR-series engine specially tuned for scrambler-style performance, offering 40hp and torque up to 37.5Nm.
Amenities
Advanced features and customization options
The Scrambler 400 XC comes with modern features like LED lighting with a DRL headlamp, a dual-format instrument cluster, and a USB charging socket.
It also gets adjustable clutch and brake levers for added comfort for the rider.
The new avatar features 19-inch (front) and 17-inch (rear) cross-spoke wheels, but continues to use MRF Zapper Kurve tires in India.
If you want to personalize the motorcycle, Triumph offers over 20 accessories to customize it to your liking.
Support
Warranty and service
The new motorcycle model also offers a standard five-year warranty with one year of Roadside Assistance.
The service intervals of the Scrambler 400 XC are scheduled at every 16,000km.
For those looking for more coverage and flexibility, extended warranty options as well as Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) services are offered to provide long-term support to riders.