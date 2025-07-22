You can now book your Tesla car online in India

Tesla has opened online orders for its electric vehicles (EVs) across India. The company's website allows residents of 34 states and union territories to book and register Tesla cars. The prices displayed include local taxes and incentives applicable in their respective regions. However, deliveries will be prioritized for four major cities—Mumbai, Pune, Delhi , and Gurugram.

New launch Model Y now available here Tesla's Model Y SUV is now available in India. The rear-wheel drive variant of the vehicle is priced at ₹59.89 lakh, while the long-range version starts at ₹67.89 lakh. Deliveries for the base version are expected to start by Q3 2025, with the long-range unit following suit by Q4 of this year.

Booking process How to book a car? Bookings for Tesla's Model Y can only be made through the company's website. A non-refundable deposit of ₹22,220 is required at the time of booking, followed by an additional payment of ₹3 lakh within seven days. Additional features such as Full Self-Driving for ₹6 lakh and special colors will come at an extra cost.

Showroom launch Tesla opens 1st showroom in India Tesla has also opened its first showroom in India at Maker Maxity Mall, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. The Tesla Experience Center showcases the firm's products and technology with a blend of global design and Indian cultural elements. Neeta Sharada, Chief Architect for Tesla India, led the project to create this unique space.