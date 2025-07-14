Russia is facing labor shortages in various sectors

Russia plans to import 1M Indian workers this year

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:58 pm Jul 14, 202507:58 pm

What's the story

Russia is planning to import up to one million workers from India by the end of this year. The move is aimed at addressing labor shortages in industrialized regions such as Sverdlovsk. Andrey Besedin, head of the Ural Chamber of Commerce and Industry, confirmed this development. A new consulate general will be opened in Yekaterinburg to oversee these matters.