Tesla robotaxi faces scrutiny as multiple traffic violations emerge

Tesla 's self-driving robotaxis have come under the scanner of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The US auto safety regulator is investigating incidents where these vehicles allegedly violated traffic laws on their first day of paid rides in Austin. The NHTSA has confirmed that it is aware of the incidents and is working with Tesla to gather more information.

Safety measures What exactly happened? The NHTSA has said that it will take any necessary actions to protect road safety, once it reviews the reports and other relevant information. This comes after videos shared on social media showed a Tesla Model Y entering an Austin intersection in a left-turn-only lane but swerving right into the opposite lane. The same vehicle also re-entered its correct lane over a double yellow line, which is against traffic rules.

Technical glitches Passengers had to call for help in 1 instance In another incident, a video showed two passengers struggling with their driverless Model Y after pressing a button on the rear screen to signal for pulling over. Instead of executing the maneuver, the vehicle stopped in the middle of the road. Further footage from initial riders of these driverless Tesla Model Ys also showed instances of overspeeding, with one video showing a Tesla EV hitting 56km/h just after passing a 48km/h speed limit sign.