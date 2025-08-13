Avinash Tiwary, Triptii Dimri reunite in Shahid Kapoor's 'Romeo'
What's the story
Actor Avinash Tiwary, who has several projects in the pipeline, has now joined the cast of director Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming action-thriller Romeo. The movie stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in lead roles. Tiwary is reportedly flying to Spain for a 15-day shooting schedule. Meanwhile, the film is said to include a dance number featuring Disha Patani.
Role mystery
Tiwary to be seen in a new avatar
While the details of Tiwary's character are still under wraps, sources suggest that he will be seen in a brand new avatar. A source told Hindustan Times, "He will play an integral part in the story and is flying to Spain today to shoot for his portion in the film." "It marks his first team-up with Shahid and a reunion with his Laila Majnu and Bulbbul co-star Triptii Dimri."
Career updates
Other projects of Tiwary
Tiwary recently completed filming Ginny Weds Sunny 2 alongside Medha Shankr. The movie will be his first solo theatrical lead since his 2018 debut Laila Majnu with Dimri. He also stars opposite Aditi Rao Hydari in filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's web series. Meanwhile, Tiwary was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's The Mehta Boys opposite Boman Irani.